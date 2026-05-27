SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator 1 Toss update: Hyderabad bowl first – Check playing XIs

It is do-or-die time in the Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs as the Rajasthan Royals lock horns against Pat Cummins’ red-hot Sunrisers Hyderabad in a blockbuster Eliminator 1 clash at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. The loser of this match will go straight back to home, while the winner will advance to face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on May 29.
Hyderabad enters the playoffs stage carrying positive momentum. Spearheaded by the explosive top-order of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH will be banking on them to help them clinch victory tonight.
The Pat Cummins-led side are unbeaten in their last two games, most recently beating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru 55 runs in their last league outing.
Rajasthan, on the other hand, will rely on their blistering top order featuring teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, in their last match against the Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan had suffered a top-order collapse, something they would want to avoid tonight.
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bowl first at the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.
The SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator 1 match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.