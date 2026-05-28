SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Rajasthan set-up meeting with Gujarat in Qualifier 2 with comprehensive 47-run win

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 97 off 29 balls and Jofra Archer's fiery bowling helped the Rajasthan Royals eliminate Sunrisers Hyderabad's from IPL 2026 with a 47-run in the Eliminator on Wednesday

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Rajasthan Royals players celebate their win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals cruised past the Sunrisers Hyderabad to set up a meeting with Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on May 29. RR confirmed their berth with an one-sided 47-run victory at the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remained the start of the night with his man of the match winning 97-run knock.

Rajasthan posted a mammoth 243/8, their highest-ever score in IPL history. The innings was made possible by 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who unleashed pure carnage with a breathtaking 29-ball 97.

Also Read: WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6…Vaibhav Sooryavanshi EXPLODES, smashes whirlwind fifty off only…, bowlers beg for mercy

Smashing 12 sixes and 5 fours, Sooryavanshi brought up a 16-ball half-century and shattered Chris Gayle’s iconic record for the most sixes in a single season. Dhruv Jurel kept the momentum alive with a swift 21-ball 50 with RR slipping to 243 for 8 after an ordinary last five overs.

Hyderabad’s response derailed early. Jofra Archer delivered a fatal blow by removing dangerous opener Abhishek Sharma in the very first over and despite cameos from Ishan Kishan (33) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38), SRH consistently lost wickets against a disciplined RR attack. Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) and Archer (3/58) suffocated the middle order.

The night belonged to two X factor players, first Sooryavanshi who toyed with the likes of Pat Cummins, and Archer, who ran through the Sunrisers’ top-order with his extra pace. SRH exited the tournament after getting all out for 196 in 19.2 overs.

Also Read: SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator 1: Sachin Tendulkar mesmerized with THIS particular quality of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The head-to-head record between Rajasthan and Gujarat has been intensely competitive this season. Rajasthan Royals claimed first blood with a thrilling 6-run victory in Ahmedabad, but Gujarat Titans struck back fiercely in the reverse fixture, beating the Royals by 77 runs in Jaipur. These two teams had met in the 2022 final, too, with RR remaining on the losing side.

In the 2nd qualifier tomorrow, Rajasthan will hope to take revenge and deny Gujarat a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

With PTI inputs.