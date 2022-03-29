Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022 (LIVE SCORE)

Pune: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Dominant Rajasthan Royals Steamroll Sunrisers Hyderabad By 61 Runs. Yuzvendra Chahal completes his 3-fer and gets his 250th T20 wicket, Romario Shepherd bites the dust. Yuzvendra Chahal gets his second wicket of the match as he had it easy against Abdul Samad. Yuzvendra Chahal strikes in his very first over and removes Abhishek Sharma. Trent Boult joins the party after some tight bowling and finally gets Nicholas Pooran trapped in front. Prasidh Krishna does it again, gets his former KKR teammate for a golden duck. Prasidh Krishna strikes early and removes Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson. Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13) played a little bit of a cameo at the end to help his side Rajasthan Royals reach a more than competitive total of 210 for 6. Before that, Sanju Samson (55) took the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium by fire before getting holed out in the deep off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. This was right after Devdutt Padikkal's quick-fire 41 at the other end before being removed by Umran Malik who was the stand out performer for Hyderabad in today's match.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad came back strongly after the first powerplay by getting rid of both openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (20) and Jos Buttler (35) after the Rajasthan Royals got off to an absolute flyer. Romario Shepherd got rid of Jaiswal while Umran Malik got the big wicket of Buttler. So far, both sides have had their moments. The next six overs will decide which team have their noses in front.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna.

Live Updates

  • 11:25 PM IST

    Prasidh Krishna: There was some good bounce and seam. Hitting those hard lengths was helping me. We were speaking outside when Jos got out. He said it was tough to hit off good lengths. Tried to hit those areas. It’s usually the captain thinking from the team’s perspective, and the bowler thinking about how he’s feeling and what he can impact for the team. We get together and speak about the decision. Boulty bowled really well, the pressure he put helped me pick up a couple of wickets. Had a couple of practice games. Everybody’s had a good hit, had a good bowl.

  • 11:25 PM IST

    Kane Williamson: We started beautifully with the ball, we had our opportunities. In all the games so far, there has been some swing and assistance with the new ball. You want to make some inroads, we looked very likely but unfortunately some fine margins in this game didn’t go our way. It was a very good surface, Rajasthan played outstandingly well. For us, there’s still a number of things to touch on and improve on as a side. You got to keep your chin up and move on to the next one. It (no-balls) is not something common to us, it was a surprise in a lot of ways and we certainly don’t want to do that moving forward. When you take a wicket of no-ball, it’s never nice.

  • 11:12 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: That’s it ! Rajasthan Royals emerge victory on the day and deservedly so. Dominant performance from the 2008 Champions. SRH 149/7 (20)
  • 11:06 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Final over of play left, SRH are now at 134/7.
  • 10:59 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: 18 gone, SRH are now at 119/6.

  • 10:52 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: The match is all but over today as SRH trying their best to get themselves to a respectable total. SRH 97/6 (16.4)

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal to Shepherd | OUT! Yuzi gets his 3rd and his 250th wicket in T20 cricket ! What a record ! Clean bowled! The batter walks across a little, then looks to sweep and misses to be clean bowled. That was a quicker ball and Shepherd missed the line to be dismissed. Another one bites the dust. SRH 78/6 (15.4)

  • 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: 17 runs from the 14th over, Romario Shepherd trying to make amends for SRH. Required run-rate is 24 now. SRH 72/5 (14)

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Chahal to Abdul Samad | OUT! Caught by Riyan Parag!! SRH are living a nightmare. Abdul Samad dances down, looks to heave and the man at deep mid takes an easy catch. The batter never got to the pitch of the ball and still lofted it sans any timing. The ball went really high but never scaled the distance. SRH 37/5 (10.2)

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: After 10 overs, SRH now stand at 36/4. Required run-rate have sky-rocketed to 17 runs per over.