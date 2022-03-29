Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022 (LIVE SCORE)

Pune: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Trent Boult joins the party after some tight bowling and finally gets Nicholas Pooran trapped in front. Prasidh Krishna does it again, gets his former KKR teammate for a golden duck. Prasidh Krishna strikes early and removes Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson. Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13) played a little bit of a cameo at the end to help his side Rajasthan Royals reach a more than competitive total of 210 for 6. Before that, Sanju Samson (55) took the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium by fire before getting holed out in the deep off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. This was right after Devdutt Padikkal’s quick-fire 41 at the other end before being removed by Umran Malik who was the stand out performer for Hyderabad in today’s match.Also Read - RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2022, Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 30 Wed

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad came back strongly after the first powerplay by getting rid of both openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (20) and Jos Buttler (35) after the Rajasthan Royals got off to an absolute flyer. Romario Shepherd got rid of Jaiswal while Umran Malik got the big wicket of Buttler. So far, both sides have had their moments. The next six overs will decide which team have their noses in front. Also Read - SRH vs RR Live Cricket Streaming Indian Premier League 2022: When And Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna. Also Read - IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Captain Reveals Interesting Tale About His Name, His Mother's Taunts For Not Having a Degree

Live Updates

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Coulter-Nile to Markram | FOUR ! Markram picks the length (short) early, gets into a good position and goes hard with his pull. 6 off the over. SRH 21/3 (7)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: End of Powerplay ! The Royals have totally dominated the first 6 overs. SRH had no reply to the onslaught. Opener Abhishek Sharma is still there at the crease along with new man Aiden Markram. This is SRH’s lowest powerplay score in the IPL ! SRH 15/3 (6)

  • 10:01 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Boult to Pooran | OUT ! Another one bites the dust ! Boult picks up his first wicket ! Pooran has been adjudged lbw, has a word with his partner and walks off. This was on the cards. Pooran struggled to put bat on ball and this time he perishes. Full and angled in, Pooran misses the flick to wear it on his front pad adjacent to the sticks. SRH in complete in disarray ! SRH 13/3 (5)
  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: 4 overs gone, Sunrisers are behind and languishing at 7/2 ! Blown away by the brilliance of RR bowlers. SRH 7/2 (4)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Prasidh to Tripathi | OUT! Krishna gets his former KKR teammate ! Nicked and gone! Prasidh is a happy man. 134.7kph, back of a length around the fifth stump zone, hint of away-movement off the deck. Tripathi, with no feet movement, dangles his bat at it. The outside edge is caught and it’s a dolly for the keeper. SRH 7/2 (3.1)

  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: 3 overs gone and SRH have managed to put up only 7 runs on the board. Trent Boult produces another tight over. The 2016 champions are trailing ! SRH 7/1 (3)

  • 9:45 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Prasidh to Williamson | OUT ! Caught by Padikkal!! Edged, dropped and taken! 136.5kph, back of a length ball around off, Williamson gets squared up as he pokes. The Kiwi skipper departs early ! SRH 3/1 (2)
  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Brilliant over to start with ! Trent Boult produces a dominating 1st over. SRH 2/0 (1)

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma open for SRH. Trent Boult to start off with the pace attack !

  • 9:33 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down the target ? We’ll find it out !