Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022 (LIVE SCORE)

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Sunrisers Hyderabad came back strongly after the first powerplay by getting rid of both openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (20) and Jos Buttler (35) after the Rajasthan Royals got off to an absolute flyer. Romario Shepherd got rid of Jaiswal while Umran Malik got the big wicket of Buttler. So far, both sides have had their moments. The next six overs will decide which team have their noses in front.Also Read - RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2022, Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 30 Wed

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been found wanting with the ball in hand as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik overstepped the mark a couple of times, giving Royals some easy runs. Jos Buttler doesn’t need a second invitation to go after the bowling as Yashasvi Jaiswal soon joined the party, bringing up the team fifty in less than 5 overs. Also Read - SRH vs RR Live Cricket Streaming Indian Premier League 2022: When And Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna. Also Read - IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Captain Reveals Interesting Tale About His Name, His Mother's Taunts For Not Having a Degree

Live Updates

  • 8:44 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Shepherd to Padikkal | Back to Back Hits ! 10 runs from the first two balls of the over ! Padikkal is in form and the pair looks even dangerous with Samson at the crease. The ex RCB man gets another boundary off the pads. 17 from the over ! Run-rate almost 10. RR 138/2 (14)

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Natarajan to Padikkal | FOUR! Cracking shot ! offered a half-tracker earlier, now offers a half-volley. Padikkal doesn’t miss out this time either. Hammers it down the ground. 13 off it ! RR 114/2 (12)

  • 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Natarajan to Padikkal | SIX! Padikkal joins the party now ! lightly short on off, sits up for the ex RCB man who pulls it over midwicket and whacks it for a biggie ! RR 108/2 (11.3)

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Sundar to Samson | FOUR! He’s unstoppable tonight as he whacks it for another boundary! length ball fired in outside off, Samson goes reverse and swipes it over short third ! Expensive over 14 off it as RR cross 100-run mark. RR 101/2 (11)

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Sundar to Samson | SIX! drops it short outside off, Samson rocks back and pulls it over the long-on boundary for a maximum ! Samson eyeing big total for RR ! Strike-rate over 200 ! RR 94/2 (10.2)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: 10 overs gone, Rajasthan are now at 87/2. The run-rate is good, Samson looks it good touch and now Padikkal needs to support his captain for a big score after Buttler’s departure. RR 87/2 (10)

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Shepherd to Samson | SIX! short ball but the line was wrong, it was angled down leg and that allowed Samson to help it along the way, uses the pace and bounce and pulls it all the way over fine leg. RR 86/2 (9.2)

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Umran to Buttler | OUT! What a comeback for Umran Malik ! He gets the dangerman Jos Buttler ! Back of a length and around off, Buttler does not move his feet as he looks to punches it through the off-side and edges it to Pooran. Devdut Padikkal joins Sanju Samson. RR 76/2 (8.2)

  • 8:14 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Abhishek to Samson | SIX! whoa! That is some shot. Sharma fires it quick and short, not too much width on offer but Samson thumps it straight over long-off. RR 75/1 (8)

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Abhishek to Samson | FOUR! .once more the length is short and Samson is quick to pounce, he rocks back and pulls in front of square, beats deep mid-wicket to his left. RR 67/1 (7.3)