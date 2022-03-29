Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022 (LIVE SCORE)

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Sunrisers Hyderabad came back strongly after the first powerplay by getting rid of both openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (20) and Jos Buttler (35) after the Rajasthan Royals got off to an absolute flyer. Romario Shepherd got rid of Jaiswal while Umran Malik got the big wicket of Buttler. So far, both sides have had their moments. The next six overs will decide which team have their noses in front.Also Read - RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2022, Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 30 Wed

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been found wanting with the ball in hand as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik overstepped the mark a couple of times, giving Royals some easy runs. Jos Buttler doesn’t need a second invitation to go after the bowling as Yashasvi Jaiswal soon joined the party, bringing up the team fifty in less than 5 overs. Also Read - SRH vs RR Live Cricket Streaming Indian Premier League 2022: When And Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna. Also Read - IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Captain Reveals Interesting Tale About His Name, His Mother's Taunts For Not Having a Degree

Check the latest Indian Premier League 2022 Score, SRH vs RR Live Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Today, SRH vs RR T20 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here. Catch live cricket score and updates from SRH vs RR IPL 2022 Match here. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score, SRH vs RR T20 Live Score and SRH vs RR IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online Disney+Hotstar.