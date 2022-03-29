Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna. Also Read - IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Captain Reveals Interesting Tale About His Name, His Mother's Taunts For Not Having a Degree

PREVIEW: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi. The Royals also had a few good players that they added in the mega auction. Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have bolstered their bowling attack. The Royals will be led by Sanju Samson who will lead their batting group along with Jos Buttler Rassie Van Der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer being some of the other big names. Both the teams have their full quota of overseas players available and hence SRH will go with the batting trio of Williamson, Nicholas Pooran and Markram and play South African Marco Jansen as the lone overseas bowler. As per Rajasthan, they would have to choose between Kiwi James Neesham and Aussie Nathan Coulter-Nile as the rest of the three slots would be filled by Jos Buttler, Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer. Also Read - IPL 2022: Beware of The Dismissed And Devalued

