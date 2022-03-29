Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna.

PREVIEW: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi. The Royals also had a few good players that they added in the mega auction. Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have bolstered their bowling attack. The Royals will be led by Sanju Samson who will lead their batting group along with Jos Buttler Rassie Van Der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer being some of the other big names. Both the teams have their full quota of overseas players available and hence SRH will go with the batting trio of Williamson, Nicholas Pooran and Markram and play South African Marco Jansen as the lone overseas bowler. As per Rajasthan, they would have to choose between Kiwi James Neesham and Aussie Nathan Coulter-Nile as the rest of the three slots would be filled by Jos Buttler, Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer. Also Read - IPL 2022: Beware of The Dismissed And Devalued

Live Updates

  • 7:07 PM IST

  • 7:06 PM IST

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Sanju Samson | It is a special day for franchise as seven guys are making their debuts. Our four foreign internationals are Jos Buttler, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Hetmyer.

  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Kane Williamson| We are going to have a bowl. I think it will play pretty well, the grass is short and potential dew factor, so we will try and make use of that. Most of the team has been here for a week to ten days and that has been really helpful. Really excited to get the tournament started. Every team is faced with the same challenges and it will be great to be get going. They (coaching staff) have been amazing, so much knowledge there to tap into and they are also excited.

  • 7:03 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: NEWS FROM THE TOSS| Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the TOSS and opted to FIELD first.
  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: PITCH REPORT | The bounce will be true in Pune, and the batters can get rewarded for their stroke-play. The ball will move around in the initial overs, but this is a pitch where batters can score runs. We can expect a high-scoring contest here.

  • 6:47 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Abdul Samad | There will be a bit of pressure but also some confidence that the franchise has trust in me. Myself and Umran Malik are confident because of that (retention) and are looking forward to doing well. This year everyone is saying I am the senior member. The role has changed, lot more responsibility has come and I will try to give my best in whatever situation. It is not that difficult to adapt to conditions, the staff that has come in are some big names and have the experience, getting to learn a lot from them. Brian Lara and Dale Steyn are helping us get better.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: Jos Buttler| Very excited for this season. Any time at the start of the IPL it is always an exciting time. Franchises have new squads together and they will be trying to gel quickly as a team and looking forward to getting our first match underway. My math is quite simple – to get as many (runs) as I can and as quickly as I can. It is no different to anyone else. T20 keeps moving forward, guys are scoring quickly and all round the ground, trying to stay up with the curve. It is always nice coming back to the same team, lots of familiar faces in the backroom staff and that helps you get settled quickly. Preparation has been good. Lots of new faces, trying to get to know each other quickly and the great thing is lots of these guys come across each other in different franchises and different tournaments across the world. There are plenty of familiar faces even though we are a new squad.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: HEAD TO HEAD| There is nothing to choose much between the two teams ahead of the start of their new campaigns. In 15 matches played between both sides, SRH have won eight games while Rajasthan Royals seven. Both teams won one game each in the IPL 2022 edition.


    Last 5 matches 3-2

    At MCA Stadium Pune- 0-0

    In IPL 2021- 1-1
  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs RR Score & Updates: KEY BATTLES | Jos Buttler vs T Natarajan: Hyderabad kept their faith in Tamil Nadu seamer T. Natarajan. They bagged him again during the IPL 2022 Auction despite his prolonged absence last season due to an injury. Jos Buttler is one of the most destructive batters in modern-day cricket and was instrumental in contributing with the bat for the Royals in the last edition. His bat speed and swing against Natarajan’s searing and accurate yorkers will be a mouth-watering contest.