Live Updates

  • 4:56 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): OUT! Jaydev Unadkat strikes and gets the big wicket of Manish Pandey, A slow bouncer from the left-arm pacer as Pandey has to summon all his strength to get this one away. He cannot as the ball nicely settles into the hands of fielder at long-on. He scored 54 off 44. SRH 122/3 in 17.4 overs

  • 4:53 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Kartik Tyagi returns. And he starts with a pinpoint yorker that Manish Pandey somehow fends off for a single. After Kane Williamson gets off the mark with a single, Pandey punishes Tyagi for bowling a full toss by flicking that away to deep mid-wicket for a four. Off the next, he takes a singe and completes his half-century. Eight runs from the over. SRH 117/2 in 17 overs

  • 4:47 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): An eventful over from Rahul Tewatia comes to an end. Off his very first delivery, Manish Pandey went big and despite not connecting it properly, got a boundary thanks to a misjudgement from Kartik Tyagi who charged forward and overran the shot with the ball flying over his head. But off the fourth delivery, Pandey didn’t need such luck as he made sure the ball was well into the second tier over long-on. 13 rins from the over. SRH 109/2 in 16 overs

  • 4:42 PM IST

    Live: End of an excellent over from Jofra Archer as in his third, he has allowed just three runs and brought the vital breakthrough for his team in David Warner. SRH 96/2 in 15 overs

  • 4:39 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): WICKET! Jofra Archer strikes after returning for his second spell. David Warner misses and is cleaned up. He wanted to assert his domination with a big hit but ends up losing his wicket. He scored 48 off 38 with three fours and two sixes. SRH 96/2 in 14.4 overs

  • 4:35 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Warner breaks the shackles as he deposits one from Shreyas Gopal into the stands for his second six of the innings. 10 runs from the over, Gopal finishes his spell. His figures: 4-0-31-0. SRH 93/1 in 14 overs

  • 4:31 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Jaydev Unadkat is back into the attack. Manish Pandey and David Warner are looking to break the shackles but aren’t finding the boundaries. Six singles from the over including one attempted big hit that fell safely near the boundary. SRH 83/1 in 13 overs.

  • 4:27 PM IST

    SRH vs RR Live Cricket Match Score, IPL 2020 Today’s Match: Rahul Tewatia bowls an impressive over in which he allows just three runs. Off the fifth delivery, there was a chance though as David Warner went for the switch hit but miscued it completely with the ball flying towards short fine leg but not carrying to the fielder. SRH 77/1 in 12 overs

  • 4:22 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Right-arm medium pace Kartik Tyagi back for his second spell. He took the vital wicket of Jonny Bairstow in his first over right after being hit for a six. His second over doesn’t result in a wicket but David Warner did manage to smash him over long-off for a six. SRH 74/1 in 11 overs

  • 4:16 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Rahul Tewatia is back after an expensive first over in which he went for 12 runs. His second results in seven runs. SRH. at the halfway stage, are 63/1. David Warner is batting on 30 while Manish Pandey is on 16 not out.

SRH vs RR IPL 2020, Match 26 Live Cricket Score

Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Hello everyone! And welcome to our live coverage from the Match No. 26 of the IPL 2020. Get ready for a Super Sunday folks. In the first match of the day David Warner’s Hyderabad will lock horns with Steve Smith’s Rajasthan in Dubai. Also Read - MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 27 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Sunday October 11

Hyderabad have blown hot and cold while Rajasthan are on a downward spiral. Good news for RR is that Ben Stokes is set to return today and the outfit will hope the superstar allrounder will inspire a quick turnaround. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs DC in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 27

SRH will hope their weak bowling can keep RR batsmen in check even as their top-order pair of Warner and Bairstow has started firing on all cylinders. Also Read - MI vs DC 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 27 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Sunday October 11

The ‘Orange Army’ will aim to replicate their performance of the previous match in which they hammered Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at the same venue, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. RR had started the proceedings well but their campaign looks to be getting off the track as the Steve Smith-led side has failed to be consistent. Even their star players are out of form and are unable to fire as they did during the early days of the 2020 season.

RR, however, would be a bit relieved with the coming back of one of their most experienced all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has now completed his mandatory six-day quarantine period and would likely hit the ground running on Sunday. If Stokes gets a game on Sunday, it would undeniably not just strengthen their middle-order but will also boost their bowling attack. Stokes, along with Jofra Archer could be a nightmare for the opposition batsmen.

However, the other RR players also need to equally step up especially Smith, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler, who have not been consistent enough barring few occasions.

(Text with IANS Inputs)

SRH vs RR Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (Captain), Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal