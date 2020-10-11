

















SRH vs RR IPL 2020, Match 26 Live Cricket Score

Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Hello everyone! And welcome to our live coverage from the Match No. 26 of the IPL 2020. Get ready for a Super Sunday folks. In the first match of the day David Warner's Hyderabad will lock horns with Steve Smith's Rajasthan in Dubai.

Hyderabad have blown hot and cold while Rajasthan are on a downward spiral. Good news for RR is that Ben Stokes is set to return today and the outfit will hope the superstar allrounder will inspire a quick turnaround.

SRH will hope their weak bowling can keep RR batsmen in check even as their top-order pair of Warner and Bairstow has started firing on all cylinders.

The ‘Orange Army’ will aim to replicate their performance of the previous match in which they hammered Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at the same venue, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. RR had started the proceedings well but their campaign looks to be getting off the track as the Steve Smith-led side has failed to be consistent. Even their star players are out of form and are unable to fire as they did during the early days of the 2020 season.

RR, however, would be a bit relieved with the coming back of one of their most experienced all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has now completed his mandatory six-day quarantine period and would likely hit the ground running on Sunday. If Stokes gets a game on Sunday, it would undeniably not just strengthen their middle-order but will also boost their bowling attack. Stokes, along with Jofra Archer could be a nightmare for the opposition batsmen.

However, the other RR players also need to equally step up especially Smith, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler, who have not been consistent enough barring few occasions.

(Text with IANS Inputs)

SRH vs RR Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (Captain), Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal