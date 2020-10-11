Live Updates

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): End of yet another good over for SRH. Not at all good for RR who need plenty of boundaries to reignite their chase now. They need 65 off 30 deliveries. And the required rate has now climbed up to 13 per over. RR 94/5 in 15 overs, chasing 159

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): T Natarajan is back for this third over. Riyan Parag plays one straight towards the bower who stretches out his left hand and the ball then crashes on the stumps at the non-striker’s end. He appeals. And the on-field umpire goes for the review. Third umpire asks the on-field umpire to give it as not out as he cannot find a conclusive evidence.

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sandeep Sharma is back. His first two overs resulted in just 10 runs. His third costs SRH just four singles. Surely RR need a big over. Score 88/5 in 14 overs, chasing 159. Rahul Tewatia is on 4 off 8. Riyan Parag is on 9 off 11.

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sunrisers are on top right now. Vijay Shankar continues. And allows six runs in his third over – two of them via wide. RR 84/5 in 13 overs, chasing 159.

    Rahul Tewatia has walked in to bat now. Rashid Khan has taken 2/12 so far and has an over left. An excellent move from SRH captain David Warner to persist with him and not save his overs for later on. SRH have been rewarded with the big wicket of Sanju Samson. Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag are the two new batsmen in the middle for RR now.

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): OUT! Rashid Khan has made the big breakthrough – he has snuffed out the threat of Sanju Samson. Induces an edge and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow does the rest. Samson scored 26 off 25 as Rajasthan Royals lose half their side in chase of 159. RR 78/5 in 12 overs

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Vijay Shankar continues. Sanju Samson is the well-set batsman and Riyan Parag is the new man in the middle. Just five singles from the over. RR require 87 runs from 54 balls with six wickets in hand. Samson is batting on 24 off 20 while Parag is on 4 off 6. Score 72/4 in 11 overs.

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Four runs and a wicket from Rashid Khan’s second over. There was a huge appeal from Rashid for an lbw call after Priyam Garg was beaten by a googly. Warner went for the review and the ball-tracker shows it would have missed the leg stump by some distance. Score 67/4 in 10 overs

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): OUT! Rashid Khan strikes after the strategic time-out! That was going down the leg and clipped Uthappa on the pads en route. Rashid appealed and the umpire raised the finger. Uthappa went for the review but it’s all red. RR have lost their fourth wicket now. Uthappa scored 18 off 15, Score 63/4 in 9.1 overs, chasing 159.

    Ben Stokes, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler scored a combined 26 runs today. The responsibility now falls on Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa to power Rajasthan Royals’ chase of 159.

Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Hello everyone! And welcome to our live coverage from the Match No. 26 of the IPL 2020. Get ready for a Super Sunday folks. In the first match of the day David Warner’s Hyderabad will lock horns with Steve Smith’s Rajasthan in Dubai. Also Read - MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 27 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Sunday October 11

Hyderabad have blown hot and cold while Rajasthan are on a downward spiral. Good news for RR is that Ben Stokes is set to return today and the outfit will hope the superstar allrounder will inspire a quick turnaround. Also Read - LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match 27 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Battle of The Top Two at Abu Dhabi

SRH will hope their weak bowling can keep RR batsmen in check even as their top-order pair of Warner and Bairstow has started firing on all cylinders. Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR in Sharjah: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 28

The ‘Orange Army’ will aim to replicate their performance of the previous match in which they hammered Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at the same venue, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. RR had started the proceedings well but their campaign looks to be getting off the track as the Steve Smith-led side has failed to be consistent. Even their star players are out of form and are unable to fire as they did during the early days of the 2020 season.

RR, however, would be a bit relieved with the coming back of one of their most experienced all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has now completed his mandatory six-day quarantine period and would likely hit the ground running on Sunday. If Stokes gets a game on Sunday, it would undeniably not just strengthen their middle-order but will also boost their bowling attack. Stokes, along with Jofra Archer could be a nightmare for the opposition batsmen.

However, the other RR players also need to equally step up especially Smith, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler, who have not been consistent enough barring few occasions.

(Text with IANS Inputs)

SRH vs RR Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (Captain), Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal