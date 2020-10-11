Live Updates

  • 7:24 PM IST

    There was some drama after the winning runs were hit. Riyan Parag celebrated his six with a little dance, Khaleel Ahmed and Rahul Tewatia exchanged few words, probably they had something going on during the final over. SRH captain David Warner intervened and finally the duo made their peace. Rahul Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 45 off 28 while Riyan Parag struck 26-ball 42. This has been one classic chase.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sensational from Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag. RR needed eight runs from the final over. And they steadily kept moving towards the target with a double off the first, a single off the second and another couple off the third. The fourth resulted in just a single. And Parag had enough of the suspense as he sent a full toss from Khaleel Ahmed deep into the stands for a maximum, RR have pulled off yet another heist. RR 163/5 in 19.5 overs beat SRH 158/4 in 20 overs by five wickets.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): T Natarajan to bowl the crucial 19th over. Two runs off his first two deliveries and then Tewatia crunches a low full toss past a diving mid-off fielder for a four. Another full toss follows and this time Tewatia sends it flying over the fine leg boundary for a six. 14 runs from the over. RR 151/5 in 19 overs, chasing 159

  • 7:04 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): WOW! Rahul Tewatia has turned it around for Rajasthan. And he has taken Hyderabad’s best bowler – Rashid Khan to the cleaners. He twice played the switch-hit shot for two fours to backward square leg region. And then sent one flying over covers for a third straight fours. There was a chance off the fifth to have him stumped but the ball after deflecting off the wicketkeeper failed to dislodge the bails as Tewatia strayed off the crease. 14 runs from the over. RR 137/5 in 18 overs, chasing 159

  • 6:59 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Right then. The big over has finally come for Rajasthan. Rahul Tewatia started it with a six over midwicket. Riyan Parag then sent one over square for a four and then off the next, scooped it over wicketkeeper for another four. 18 runs from it. RR 123/5 in 17 overs

  • 6:53 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Finally a six for Rajasthan and that has come from the bat of Riyan Parag who swats the sixth delivery over midwicket for a maximum. 11 runs from the over of Khaleel Ahmed. RR 105/5 in 16 overs, chasing 159

  • 6:51 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): DROPPED! Shouts of catch it and Priyam Garg has dropped an easy catch of Riyan Parag. The ball just sneaks between his palms. He looks dejected. Khaleel Ahmed, the bowler, doesn’t look happy either.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): End of yet another good over for SRH. Not at all good for RR who need plenty of boundaries to reignite their chase now. They need 65 off 30 deliveries. And the required rate has now climbed up to 13 per over. RR 94/5 in 15 overs, chasing 159

  • 6:43 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): T Natarajan is back for this third over. Riyan Parag plays one straight towards the bower who stretches out his left hand and the ball then crashes on the stumps at the non-striker’s end. He appeals. And the on-field umpire goes for the review. Third umpire asks the on-field umpire to give it as not out as he cannot find a conclusive evidence.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sandeep Sharma is back. His first two overs resulted in just 10 runs. His third costs SRH just four singles. Surely RR need a big over. Score 88/5 in 14 overs, chasing 159. Rahul Tewatia is on 4 off 8. Riyan Parag is on 9 off 11.

SRH vs RR IPL 2020, Match 26 Live Cricket Score

The ‘Orange Army’ will aim to replicate their performance of the previous match in which they hammered Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at the same venue, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. RR had started the proceedings well but their campaign looks to be getting off the track as the Steve Smith-led side has failed to be consistent. Even their star players are out of form and are unable to fire as they did during the early days of the 2020 season.

RR, however, would be a bit relieved with the coming back of one of their most experienced all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has now completed his mandatory six-day quarantine period and would likely hit the ground running on Sunday. If Stokes gets a game on Sunday, it would undeniably not just strengthen their middle-order but will also boost their bowling attack. Stokes, along with Jofra Archer could be a nightmare for the opposition batsmen.

However, the other RR players also need to equally step up especially Smith, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler, who have not been consistent enough barring few occasions.

SRH vs RR Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (Captain), Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal