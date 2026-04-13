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SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Abhishek Sharma to hold fort in Hyderabad on Monday evening

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SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Abhishek Sharma to hold fort in Hyderabad on Monday evening

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 LIVE Scores and Updates: Table-toppers RR will face hosts SRH in match No. 21 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Ishan Kishan's Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 match on Monday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: It will be a clash of ‘Gen Z’ of Indian cricket as 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Rajasthan Royals goes up against world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma from Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. SRH opener Abhishek Sharma is known for his explosive display at the top of the order in international but Sooryavanshi has left everyone stunned in his first four appearances in the IPL 2026 season.

Sooryavanshi is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026 with 200 runs in 4 games including a couple of fifties in record 15 balls and a strike-rate of 266.6 this year. Even Abhishek Sharma at his very best could only notch up 50 in 18 balls against Punjab Kings in the last match on Saturday.

The ‘TraviShek’ opening combination featuring Australia’s Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma was one to fear till last year but has been surpassed by ‘JaiSoorya’ featuring RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. SRH bowlers will have nowhere to hide if Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi get going once again on Monday.

The RR opener has extra motivation to perform on Monday as he needs 99 runs to equal the record for being quickest to 1000 runs to T20 cricket with Australia’s Brad Hodge and Shaun Marsh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 21 Predicted 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c and wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma/Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 LIVE Scores and Updates HERE –

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