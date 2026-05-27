SRH vs RR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Eliminator: When, Where, How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

SRH vs RR IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rajasthan Royals will look to stun Sunrisers Hyderabad and keep hopes of their title dreams alive in the Eliminator match at New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

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RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats in the nets in Mullanpur on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator: Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will face off in the IPL 2026 Eliminator match at New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Pat Cummins-led SRH have won the title twice – once as Deccan Chargers in 2009 – and the last time back in 2016 while RR have only been victorious one time back in inaugural season in 2008.

SRH had a smoother rise into the Playoffs with 9 wins in 14 matches, including three in their last 4 games to book their berth in third place. Riyan Parag’s RR, on the other hand, had to take the long route by leaving it till their last league match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday to secure their top 4 berth.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli rises to 4th, Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains at top

RR will once again bank on the form of 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – their leading run-scorer in the IPL 2026 season with 583 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 232.2. RR’s Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka credited Sooryavanshi’s calm attitude for his success this season.

“He is very professional. It’s not about failing or getting runs, but what he does at the practice and how he behaves in the dressing room. How cool he is. I haven’t seen a kid like him behaving like that in the dressing room like that,” Shanaka said in the pre-match press conference in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

“Even the seniors will (rookies) put them under a lot of pressure, but this guy is very cool. I really love the way he is coping with things, whether he fails or he gets runs. He is a very natural kid. I see a lot of potential in him. Lot of good things,” Shanaka added.

Also Read | RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Qualifier 1: Bengaluru reach within touching distance of consecutive titles with splendid 92-run win

RR captain Riyan Parag has been under pressure since the ‘vaping’ controversy earlier this year at the same venue for which he was hauled up by the BCCI as well. “He can be a really good leader for Rajasthan and for the Indian cricket as well. I have discussed a lot of things with him (leadership). Actually, as a player, I am also a guy who likes to learn from different people. I am also learning from him. Obviously, I am passing messages to him as well, which is really important,” Shanaka said about Parag.

SRH traditionally hold a massive edge when it comes to head-to-head contests against Rajasthan Royals with 14 wins as compared to 9 losses so far. But RR will look to turn the table on Kavya Maran’s side in the critical Eliminator match.

Here are all the details about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator match…

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator match going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator match will take place on Wednesday, May 27.

Where is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator match going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator match will be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator match start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator match will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator match on TV in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator match in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator match will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator match Predicted 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, R Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Harshal Patel/ Praful Hinge

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma