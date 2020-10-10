SRH vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals are in desperate need of change in fortunes as they are currently on a four-match losing streak. They are languishing at the seventh spot in the points table and will hope Ben Stokes will be available to play and make immediate impact. Sunrisers Hyderabad are doing slightly better than their opponents and will be confident after winning their previous match, against Kings XI Punjab. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner are their two stars and Rashid Khan is leading their bowling. The 2016 champions will hope they start firing in unison as a team.

SRH vs RR Head to Head

SRH and RR have squared off against each other 11 times before. Hyderabad have a slight edge as they have won 6 times while Rajasthan have won five times.

WEATHER FORECAST

A clear, cloudless sky with temperature touching a high of 35 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be 48% and no chance of rain. Another hot day awaits.

SRH vs RR Pitch And Toss Report

The previous two matches at this venue have been won by team batting first. One of those matches involved SRH as they crushed Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs. This will be the firs afternoon match of the season at this venue. So far, two day matches have been played this IPL and once a team – RCB- has chased down successfully and the other time – MI – defended.

SRH vs RR Fantasy Tips

Jonny Bairstow (captain), Rahul Tewatia (vice-captain), Steve Smith, David Warner, Priyam Garg, Jos Buttler, Abhishek Sharma, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, T Natarajan, Rashid Khan

SRH vs RR Predicted Playing XI

SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

RR: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi

SRH vs RR Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (captain), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal