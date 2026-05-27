SRH vs RR IPL 2026, Chandigarh Weather Updates: Who will reach Qualifier 2 if Eliminator is WASHED OUT

We find out which till will have the edge and move into Qualifier 2 if IPL 2026 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals is hit by rain on Wednesday.

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Will SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator be hit by rain in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator: Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad are aiming to reach their second Indian Premier League final in the last 3 years as they take on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Eliminator match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday. SRH have managed to finish in 3rd place on the Points Table with 18 points ahead of RR, who ended up with only 16.

The two extra points that Pat Cummins-led SRH managed to secure could prove to be critical if the Eliminator game in New Chandigarh is washed out due to rain on Wednesday evening. Punjab Kings have already paid the price of losing out on a Playoffs berth after missing one point in their rained-out match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens last month.

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The BCCI haven’t kept any provision for Reserve Day in the Playoffs matches of IPL 2026 apart from the final. It means neither will two teams share any points in Eliminator nor will the game continue to the next day in case of rain or wet weather.

The final position in the Points Table after the league stages will prove to be critical. The team which finished higher – in this case Sunrisers Hyderabad over Rajasthan Royals – will progress to the Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans on Friday, in case the Eliminator is completely washed out due to rain.

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However, what will be good news for the teams, the weather forecast for Chandigarh looks clear for Wednesday evening. After a searing hot day, the temperature in the evening should be around 33 degrees Celsius, making it comfortable for the cricketers.

The humidity will also be rather low at around 13 per cent with only around 2 per cent cloud cover.

Check Chandigarh weather update for SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator HERE…

The Eliminator will be played on Pitch No. 4 at Mullanpur, according to SRH assistant coach James Franklin on the eve of the match. The pitch saw SRH post 219 against Punjab Kings, which Shreyas Iyer’s side chased down with ease.

All the three matches on this surface have been won by teams batting second. So it is unlikely that either Pat Cummins or Riyan Parag will do anything other than bowl first on Wednesday if they win the toss.

What is deadline to start match in Eliminator if hit by rain?

Both SRH and RR will need to complete minimum of 5 overs each for it to constitute a match in the Eliminator. Although there is no provision for Reserve Day, the BCCI have kept provision for an extra one hour as compared to league stage matches to complete the Playoff ties if it is hit by rain.

It means that umpires have the option to extend the match by 2 hours if it is interrupted by rain of wet weather. The deadline to start a 5-overs-a-side match was 1050pm IST but for the Playoffs it will 1150pm IST.