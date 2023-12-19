Home

SRH’s Kayva Maran’s Stunning Reaction Goes Viral After Hyderabad Steal Wanindu Hasaranga For 1.50 Crore | PICTURE

Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran was seen happy after buying Wanindu Hasaranga for 1.50 Crore in the mini-auction for Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday in Dubai. Earlier, Hyderabad brought Australia’s World Cup-winning batter Travis Head for a whopping 6.80 crores.

The happy reaction of Maran has gone viral after buying Wanindu Hasaranga for just 1.50 crore, here is the viral reaction:

Kavya Maran after sealing Hasaranga for just 1.5cr. pic.twitter.com/ZOVPba5LXH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023

