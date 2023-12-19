By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SRH’s Kayva Maran’s Stunning Reaction Goes Viral After Hyderabad Steal Wanindu Hasaranga For 1.50 Crore | PICTURE
SRH's Kayva Maran's Stunning Reaction Goes Viral After Hyderabad Steal Wanindu Hasaranga For 1.50 Crore | PICTURE
Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran was seen happy after buying Wanindu Hasaranga for 1.50 Crore in the mini-auction for Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday in Dubai. Earlier, Hyderabad brought Australia’s World Cup-winning batter Travis Head for a whopping 6.80 crores.
Trending Now
The happy reaction of Maran has gone viral after buying Wanindu Hasaranga for just 1.50 crore, here is the viral reaction:
You may like to read
Kavya Maran after sealing Hasaranga for just 1.5cr. pic.twitter.com/ZOVPba5LXH
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.