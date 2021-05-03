Sri Lanka all-rounder and former captain Thisara Perera on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. Perera, in his letter submitted to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), said that he feels the time is right for him to step aside and pave the way for the younger crop. Also Read - 8 Patients Die Due to Lack of Oxygen at Hindupur Hospital in Andhra Pradesh, Officials Deny

The 32-year-old, who represented Sri Lanka in six Tests, 166 ODIs and 84 T20s, is expected to keep playing franchise cricket around the world. Also Read - CSK Hit by Covid-19: Three Members of MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings Contingent Test Positive For Coronavirus Amid IPL 2021

“I take pride in the fact that I was able to represent Sri Lanka in seven cricket World Cups and be a contributing member of the 2014 T20 World Cup win against India in Bangladesh. Easily the highlight of My Life,” Perera mentioned in his letter to SLC. Also Read - Covid 19 Hits IPL 2021: No Chartered Flights For Australian Players, Says Nick Hockley

SLC acknowledged Perera’s contribution to the success of the national team. “Thisara was a brilliant all-rounder, who has contributed immensely as a player to Sri Lanka Cricket and played a part in some of the glorious cricketing moments of the country,” said SLC CEO Ashley De Silva in a statement.