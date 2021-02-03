Sri Lanka Cricket is mulling over rescheduling their upcoming tour of West Indies after Lahiru Thirimanne and head coach Mickey Arthur tested positive for the coronavirus. The duo tested positive after PCR Tests were carried out on Tuesday for the entire 36-member provisional squad, along with the coaching staff, net bowlers and the HPC staff. Also Read - 47 Percent Drop in Women Cancer Screening Due to COVID Fear, only 25 Percent Women are Aware of Disease, Preventive Care Measures: Doctors

"They were detected following PCR Tests carried out yesterday (02nd February) for the entire 36-member squad, along with the Coaching Staff, Net Bowlers, and the HPC Staff," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. "Immediately upon identification, both Mickey Arthur and Lahiru Thirimanne have been directed to follow the Government's health protocol laid out on Covid – 19.

Thirimanne latest confirmed the news saying he has "got zero symptoms". "Hi guys got the news that I'm positive for covid 19. I have got zero symptoms and I still don't know where I infected the virus. But I have been informed by authorities about necessary details to prevent (the disease) from spreading to others. Stay safe people," he tweeted.

The tests were conducted for the provisional squad that was to fly out for the West Indies tour.

The tour was scheduled to get underway from February 20th. “Considering the current situation, SLC is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the Tour of West Indies, which was scheduled to commence on 20th Feb. 2021,” the SLC said. “In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket will continue with normal operations, adhering to the stipulated Health Protocols in all its centres.”