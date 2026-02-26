Home

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka URGES Government support after T20 World Cup 2026 exit, says...

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka expressed his displeasure over the criticism directed at his players following their underwhelming performances in the T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8.

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka apologised to the nation after Sri Lanka’s disappointing exit from the Super 8 stage. Sri Lanka who started the match against New Zealand on a high suffered a 61-run defeat to New Zealand, which followed a 51-run loss against England. Shanaka expressed his displeasure over the criticism directed at his players following their underwhelming performances.

Dasun Shanaka blamed the fitness and form of the player but also highlighted the “negative environment created outside” for his team’s ouster from the T20 World Cup and oddly urged the government to protect the players from criticism. “As players, it’s very hard for us to control the outside noise. So, most of the time, we mainly hear negative stuff, so no matter how positive we are as players, there is a negative environment created from the outside,” he said after the loss to New Zealand here on Wednesday.

“So that’s a disadvantage for cricket in Sri Lanka, we only have this game and I don’t think this could be saved. So, why the negativity is being spread like this? Okay we lost a World Cup; we know the reasons. We all have concerns. So, I think, we’ll play and go, but at least for the players coming up next, if the government could interfere and stop those, I believe that will be a great help for the better mental health,” he added in an unprecedented request.” he added

Shanaka further said his team failed to deliver in the Super Eight stage despite a fairly strong group campaign, during which they defeated Australia.

“We feel very sorry about this. England match was also a match that we could have won…if we were more sensible, we could have won that. This match was a one-sided game. For the spectators, I don’t have anything to tell, we have not given them any win that they can be happy about,” Shanaka said.

Shanaka also opened up about the reason behind teams decline

Shanaka also reflected on the reasons behind the team’s decline after the group stage, and emphasized that the pitches did not play as he had anticipated. He admitted that the team expected better batting conditions before the tournament began and expressed regret over the way things turned out.

Shanaka said that things did not go according to the plan. He added that teams do not always get the conditions they hope for, and sometimes matches are lost due to small and unexpected factors. He said the players were deeply disappointed and felt sorry for letting the fans down.

Shanaka expressed his displeasure with the list of injuries

Shanaka also said that fitness was the major concern along with list of injuries which kept getting longer as the tournament unfolded. Matheesha Pathirana was ruled out due to hamstring injury early, while all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga also missed out due to a similar problem.

“I don’t think the physical fitness is up to the maximum level. I think for this World Cup, by this match, we have about four to five injuries, our best players are out. So, we can clearly see that we have some issues about the physical fitness.

“I think when we consider the past few World Cups, Sri Lanka must be on the list with most injured players. Sometimes, I think the other teams are way ahead of us when considering fitness level,” he said.

“I think the fitness should be number one when playing for a country because that’s unnegotiable…everyone knows how good Wanindu Hasaranga and he is a key player, and also the importance of Matheesha Pathirana , and then Eshan Malinga. When we don’t have these players, (but) I’m not saying that it’s an excuse.”

