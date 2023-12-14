Home

Sports

Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Legendary Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Consultant For One-Year Term

Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Legendary Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Consultant For One-Year Term

Sanath Jayasuriya's appointment comes in a couple of days after Sri Lanka Cricket announced a new men's selection committee led by former cricketer Upul Tharanga.

Sanath Jayasuriya is one of the finest cricketers Sri Lanka has ever produced. (Image: SLC)

New Delhi: After a whole new men’s selection committee, Sri Lanka Cricket announced the appointment of Sanath Jayasuriya on Thursday as the full-time ‘Cricket Consultant’ on a one-year contract with immediate effect. Jayasuriya’s appointment comes in a couple of days following SLC naming the five-member selection committee with Upul Tharanga as chairman.

Trending Now

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Sanath Jayasuriya as the full- time ‘Cricket Consultant,’ for a period of one year, with immediate effect,” SLC said in a statement.

Under this role, Jayasuriya will be responsible for ensuring that SLC national programs achieve an optimum level of professionalism and that all players and coaching staff are monitored in order to deliver excellence.

You may like to read

Accordingly, he will oversee the training and coaching requirements of all teams aligned with the high-performance center, the implementation of individual skill development strategies in line with the ongoing player development plan, and the compliance of all player reporting aligned with the athlete management system of the SLC.

He will also establish national specialist skills programs with key staff aligned to lead roles within each skill discipline, among several other tasks. Jayasuriya will immediately assume duties in his new role and will operate at the High-Performance Center at the RPICS.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.