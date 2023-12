Home

Sports

Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Preliminary Squads For ODI & T20I Series vs Zimbabwe: Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga To Lead

Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Preliminary Squads For ODI & T20I Series vs Zimbabwe: Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga To Lead

Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Preliminary Squads For ODI & T20I Series vs Zimbabwe: Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga To Lead

Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Preliminary Squads For ODI & T20I Series vs Zimbabwe: Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga To Lead

New Delhi: Sri Lanka Cricket has announced the ODI and T20I series squads against Zimbabwe where Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga will lead the side respectively. The three-match ODI series will start from January 6 and after that, both will face each other in the three-match T20I series.

Trending Now

Kusal Mendis has been sidelined since sustaining an injury in the Lanka Premier League in August, subsequently ruling him out of the Asia Cup and the Cricket World Cup, is now all set to make his much-awaited return.

You may like to read

Preliminary ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Gunasekera.

Preliminary T20I squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Pathum Nissanaka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Kusal Janith Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.