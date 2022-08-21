Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka cricket announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Sri Lanka will play the first game of the tournament as the team will play against Afghanistan in Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Waqar Younis Trolled For His Twitter Post Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, but shifted to the UAE due to political turmoil and the economic crisis in the cricket-crazy island nation.

Binura Fernando and Kasun Rajitha were selected in the original squad, but will not tour owing to injuries sustained during the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022.

The final of Asia Cup will be played on September 11.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal.