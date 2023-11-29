Home

Sri Lanka Cricket Announces White-Ball Series With India At Home Despite ICC Ban

Sri Lanka will host India in three T20Is and ODIs each in July.

The India vs Sri Lanka white-ball series will take place in July 2024.

New Delhi: India will be touring Sri Lanka in July 2024 for three ODIs and the same number of T20Is, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Wednesday. The India vs Sri Lanka white-ball series will take place after the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place in USA and West Indies. In 2024, the Men in Blue will be playing 52 international matches that include 10 Tests, 21 ODIs, and 21 T20Is. Meanwhile, the T20Is do not include the World Cup matches that India will play.

However, Sri Lanka Cricket were banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following government interference. But the men’s and women’s national teams will be allowed to play bilateral series. The dates of India vs Sri Lanka series are yet to be announced.

The Islanders start their 2024 journey with a home series against Zimbabwe in January, which consists of three ODIs and three T20Is. That would be followed by a series against Afghanistan with one Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

Sri Lanka Men’s 2024 Future Tours Program Announced! 📢 The Sri Lanka National Team will commence its 2024 international cricket calendar with a home series against Zimbabwe in January, which will consist of three ODIs and three T20i series. It would be followed by a series… pic.twitter.com/6BRRUCNhCs — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 29, 2023

The Dasun Shanaka-led side then travel to Bangladesh for an all-format series before flying out to USA and West Indies for the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka then play India, England and New Zealand back-to-back.

“We are heading into a highly exciting year with a lot of international cricket to be played, which augurs well for us, as our team will be engaged in competitive cricket year around,” said Mr. Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

“The 2024 calendar is expected to give our players a lot of playing opportunities, fans entertainment, and our sponsors great exposure,” added De Silva.

