New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could be monitoring on rescheduling the matches for Sri Lanka's Tour of India, which is slated to take place in February. India is scheduled to take play 2 T20Is and 3 Tests, starting from February 25th soon after the Windies Series at home.

The Sri Lankan Board has requested BCCI to shift the T20I series before the Test matches so that it'll be convenient for the Sri Lankan team to send a squad which already will be in a bubble as the Lankan Lions would be in Australia for a T20I series.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has requested BCCI to play the T20I series first instead of the Test matches. The Sri Lankan team will be playing a T20I series against Australia before coming to India. It will convenient for them to send a team which will be already in a bubble," a BCCI official said to Times of India.

BCCI has already made a change in the venues to the West Indies series in order to stop bio-bubble breach, limiting the venues to 2 from 6 selected venues. The chosen venues are Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

Due to rising cases in the country, the board will be taking a call on the Ranji trophy in the upcoming 10-14 days.

”It will take a month to finish the league stage but the number of Covid-19 cases have to fall drastically. Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata seem to have gone past their peak. We will monitor the situation for another 10-14 days,” the BCCI Official told.