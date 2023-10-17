Home

Sri Lanka Cricket Lifts Danushka Gunathilaka’s Ban, Paves Way For National Team Return

Danushka Gunathilaka was charged on four counts of rape that was later dropped by the prosecution before trial in Australia. He was also under travel restrictions for 11 months.

Danushka Gunathilaka will be making a comeback to the Sri Lankan national team. (Image: X)

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday lifted a ban imposed on Danushka Gunathilaka following a sexual assault charge in Australia, paving the way for the left-handed batter’s return to the national team.

“…the Independent Inquiry Committee appointed by SLC, which was tasked with investigating into the impact of the criminal allegations against Mr. Danushka Gunathilaka in Australia, has recommended a full lifting of the ban imposed on him in November 2022 following Mr. Gunathilaka’s acquittal from all charges filed in the District Court of New South Wales and his return to Sri Lanka on 3rd October 2023,” a release said.

“He would now be able to return to national duty,” it added. In November 2022, the cricketer was charged for alleged sexual assault in Australia during his visit as a member of the Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup team. He was arrested after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

The 32-year-old cricketer was charged on four counts of rape, which were later dropped by the prosecution before trial and was also under travel restrictions for 11 months in Australia.

Gunathilaka pleaded not guilty and faced a four-day long trial and was later acquitted of all charges filed against him in the District Court of New South Wales. He returned to Sri Lanka on October 3 this year.

“This suspension was pending the outcome of legal proceedings and was imposed considering the impact of his actions on the reputation of cricket and the country,” the SLC statement read.

“After careful evaluation of Mr. Gunathilaka’s exoneration and with due consideration to his cricketing career and its impact on the cricketing ambitions of the nation, the Inquiry Panel, headed by Retired High Court Judge, Sisira Ratnayake, Mr. Niroshana Perera, Attorney at Law and Mr. Asela Rekawa Attorney at Law, unanimously recommended an immediate lifting of his cricketing ban, allowing him to resume regular cricket activities and return to national duty.”

