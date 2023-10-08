Home

Sports

Sri Lanka Cricket Team Fined For Slow Over Rate After Loss Against South Africa In ODI World Cup 2023 Match

Sri Lanka Cricket Team Fined For Slow Over Rate After Loss Against South Africa In ODI World Cup 2023 Match

Dasun Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Sri Lanka Cricket Team Fined For Slow Over Rate After Loss Against South Africa In ODI World Cup 2023 Match

New Delhi: Sri Lanka have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the Match 4 of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Saturday, 7 October 2023.

Trending Now

Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka’s side was ruled to be 2 over(s) short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

You may like to read

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Dasun Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Shahid Saikat, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Alex Wharf leveled the charge.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES