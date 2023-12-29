By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Sri Lanka Cricket To Appoint Wanindu Hasaranga As New T20I Captain: Report
Wanindu Hasaranga is tipped to be named the captain of the Sri Lanka T20 squad, while it has been confirmed that Dimuth Karunaratne will remain the Test Captain.
New Delhi: Sri Lanka Cricket will likely to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as their new captain for T20Is. The bowling all-rounder is out of action due to an injury he got while playing in the Lanka Premier League in August. He missed the ODI World Cup and Asia Cup which were held earlier this year.
Trending Now
“All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is tipped to be named the captain of the Sri Lanka T20 squad, while it has been confirmed that Dimuth Karunaratne will remain the Test Captain.” Report adedarana.
You may like to read
“The SLC Selection Committee is slated to meet again on Monday and make a decision ahead of Zimbabwe’s Tour of Sri Lanka in January 2024” the report added.
In the last few years, Hasaranga has been a vital figure in Sri Lanka’s bowling line-up and topped the wicket charts during the Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe earlier in the year, which Sri Lanka won to seal its spot for the mega event in India.
Sri Lanka will now face Zimbabwe for the three match ODI series followed by three T20Is which is set to start from January 06. All the matches will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo
Hasaranga was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this year and and picked up Sunrisers Hyderabad in the mini-auction for Rs 1.50 crore.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.