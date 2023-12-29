Sri Lanka Cricket To Appoint Wanindu Hasaranga As New T20I Captain: Report

“All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is tipped to be named the captain of the Sri Lanka T20 squad, while it has been confirmed that Dimuth Karunaratne will remain the Test Captain.” Report adedarana.

“The SLC Selection Committee is slated to meet again on Monday and make a decision ahead of Zimbabwe’s Tour of Sri Lanka in January 2024” the report added.

In the last few years, Hasaranga has been a vital figure in Sri Lanka’s bowling line-up and topped the wicket charts during the Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe earlier in the year, which Sri Lanka won to seal its spot for the mega event in India.

Sri Lanka will now face Zimbabwe for the three match ODI series followed by three T20Is which is set to start from January 06. All the matches will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo

Hasaranga was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this year and and picked up Sunrisers Hyderabad in the mini-auction for Rs 1.50 crore.