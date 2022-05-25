Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will donate 2 million US dollars to support the country’s health sector in purchasing essential medicines amid the crippling economic crisis in the island nation.Also Read - Petrol at All-time High of ₹420/litre in Crisis-hit Sri Lanka; Schools Closed, WFH Advisory Issued | 3 Key Developments

As per SLC, the donation will be split 50-50 between two hospitals.

"US$ 1 million will be donated to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, to buy essential medicines required for pediatric care. And the National Cancer Hospital will be donated US$ 1 million to purchase essential medicines for the treatment of the cancer patients," the board said in a statement.

Sri Lanka’s government has defaulted on its debts this year, after failing to raise sufficient revenue internally, while also running short of foreign exchange. The revenue shortage has sent the country spiraling into energy shortages, with hours-long power cuts seen nationwide, basic necessities having skyrocketed in price, and hospitals unable to secure essential medicines and supplies.

“Sri Lanka Cricket is extremely happy to make this donation at this moment of need for the country, and we will give our fullest support to our nation to overcome these challenging times,” Shammi Silva, the president of SLC, said.

Meanwhile, many of Sri Lanka’s top cricketers are also understood to have made donations to the country’s health sector privately.