Sri Lanka Emerging Women vs India Emerging Women Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match No. 3, ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup, 2019 SLW-E vs INW-E at Colombo: In the match number 3 of ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2019, hosts Sri Lanka will take on India at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The India Emerging Women side missed out on full points against Bangladesh after the opening match of the Emerging Asia Cup was washed out. Both the matches on the first day of the tournament were washed out even without a toss.

Fresh from the tour of Bangladesh, India Women are high on confidence after staying unbeaten in the three-match ODI. They will now face the home team Sri Lanka in their second match. The likes of Harshitha Madavi and Hasini Perera will be marking centre stage for the home team.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka Emerging Women vs India Emerging Women will take place at 09.00 AM (IST).

Time: 09.30 AM IST.

Venue: R. Premadasa International Stadium, Colombo.

SLW-E vs INW-E Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Nilakshana Sandamini

Batters – S Meghana, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera

All-Rounders – Kavisha Dilhari, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Devika Vaidya, Simarn Dil Bahadur

Bowlers – TP Kanwar, Tharika Sewwandi, Tanushree Sarkar

My Dream11 Team

N Parween, H Madavi, H Perera, S Meghana, K Dilhari (C), S OShadee, D Vaidya (VC), S Dibyadarshini, K Wijebnayake, M Dakshini, Kshama Singh.

SLW-E vs INW-E Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Emerging Women: Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imalka Mendis, Umesha Thimashini, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Nilakshana Sandamini (WK), Madushika Meththananda, Shikari Nuwantha, Tharika Sewwandi, Shayani Oshadee.

India Emerging Women: Nuzhat Parveen, S Meghana, Devika Vaidya (C), Tanushree Sarkar, Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Manali Dakshini, Simarn Dil Bahadur.

SQUADS

India Emerging Women: Nuzhat Parveen, S Meghana, Devika Vaidya (C), Tanushree Sarkar, Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Manali Dakshini, Simarn Dil Bahadur, Rashi Kanojia, Anjali Sarwani, Kshama Singh, R Kalpana.

Sri Lanka Women Emerging: Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imalka Mendis, Umesha Thimashini, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Nilakshana Sandamini (WK), Madushika Meththananda, Shikari Nuwantha, Tharika Sewwandi, Shayani Oshadee, Lihini Apsara, Malsha Shehani, Jimanjalee Wijenayake, Sachini Nisansala.

