With the crisis in Sri Lanka peaking, a national emergency has been declared. Now this could spoil the cricketing calendar as a couple of major tournaments are scheduled to take place in the country. Pakistan take on Sri Lanka and the first Test starts in three days time. There is also an Asia Cup to look forward to and the current situation puts doubts over the series.

Amid all of that, President Rajapaksa fled to Maldives as thousands of protesters entered the Presidential palace in Galle. The protests in the country is turning violent by the hour and here in this space you can catch up with all the updates and what lies in store in terms of cricket in Sri Lanka

  • 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: As per latest reports coming in Bangladesh can only host the coveted tournament only if Sri Lanka doesn’t get the permission.

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: Despite the economic crisis, Sri Lanka Cricket was optimistic of hosting the tournament and now it seems Bangladesh are the front-runners to host the tournament as per report.

  • 3:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: The Asia Cup would be an important tournament for teams considering later in the year the T20 World Cup takes place in Australia. The Asia Cup would provide teams an opportunity to audition players for the marquee event.

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: The security situation in Sri Lanka has also taken a hit due to the sudden change in the top leadership, creating uncertainty around the Test matches against Pakistan.

  • 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: The two-Test matches are scheduled to be played from July 16 to July 24 at Galle and Colombo, respectively.

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: Nothing official from the Sri Lankan Cricket Board as yet, but an update is expected shortly. It would be such a heartbreak for all cricket fans.

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: Given the current situation, will BCCI send the India cricketers to Sri Lanka? Looks extremely unlikely that would happen. If the situation is not under control in the nest fortnight, a tough call could be taken.

  • 2:06 PM IST

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: The protests in the country has hampered their economy in a big way. The picturesque country is unable to attract tourists during the crisis and things do not look to change soon.

  • 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: As a backup, the Asian Cricket Council had already put Bangladesh on standby due to the situation.