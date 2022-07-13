Sri Lanka Emergency LIVE:

With the crisis in Sri Lanka peaking, a national emergency has been declared. Now this could spoil the cricketing calendar as a couple of major tournaments are scheduled to take place in the country. Pakistan take on Sri Lanka and the first Test starts in three days time. There is also an Asia Cup to look forward to and the current situation puts doubts over the series.

Amid all of that, President Rajapaksa fled to Maldives as thousands of protesters entered the Presidential palace in Galle. The protests in the country is turning violent by the hour and here in this space you can catch up with all the updates and what lies in store in terms of cricket in Sri Lanka