With the crisis in Sri Lanka peaking, a national emergency has been declared. Now this could spoil the cricketing calendar as a couple of major tournaments are scheduled to take place in the country. Pakistan take on Sri Lanka and the first Test starts in three days time. There is also an Asia Cup to look forward to and the current situation puts doubts over the series.

Amid all of that, President Rajapaksa fled to Maldives as thousands of protesters entered the Presidential palace in Galle. The protests in the country is turning violent by the hour and here in this space you can catch up with all the updates and what lies in store in terms of cricket in Sri Lanka

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: The security situation in Sri Lanka has also taken a hit due to the sudden change in the top leadership, creating uncertainty around the Test matches against Pakistan.

  • 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: The two-Test matches are scheduled to be played from July 16 to July 24 at Galle and Colombo, respectively.

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: Nothing official from the Sri Lankan Cricket Board as yet, but an update is expected shortly. It would be such a heartbreak for all cricket fans.

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: Given the current situation, will BCCI send the India cricketers to Sri Lanka? Looks extremely unlikely that would happen. If the situation is not under control in the nest fortnight, a tough call could be taken.

  • 2:06 PM IST

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: The protests in the country has hampered their economy in a big way. The picturesque country is unable to attract tourists during the crisis and things do not look to change soon.

  • 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: As a backup, the Asian Cricket Council had already put Bangladesh on standby due to the situation.

  • 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: A decision on the upcoming Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka should be taken shortly. In all probability, it looks unlikely the tour will go ahead as scheduled.

  • 1:45 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed to be acting president as incumbent Gotabaya Rajapaksa was overseas, the parliamentary Speaker announced Wednesday as thousands of protesters demanded both men step down. “Because of his absence from the country, President Rajapaksa told me that he has appointed the prime minister to act as the president in line with the constitution,” Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said in a brief televised statement.

  • 1:42 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka Emergency: The Asia Cup is also scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka and it starts in the end of August. Interesting to see if the tournament is shifted out of the country.