Sri Lanka cricketer Shehan Madushanka has been reportedly detained by police for alleged possession of heroin.

Madushanka, a right-arm fast bowler, grabbed the limelight when he took an hat-trick on ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2018.

The 25-year-old has been remanded in custody for two weeks, news agency AFP reported on Monday.

According to various media reports, Madushanka was stopped while driving in the town of Pannala by police during nationwide coronavirus lockdown and was allegedly caught with over two grams of heroin.

Sri Lanka police has arrested around 65,000 people for breaching curfew since March 20 which is expected to be relaxed from Tuesday onwards.

Madushanka dismissed Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, and Mahmudllah off successive deliveries on debut but hasn’t played an ODI since. He has played in two T20Is but injuries have kept him out of international duties.

He has played 14 first-class matches till date and taken 20 wickets at 46.55. In 19 List A games, he has 14 wickets while in 17 T20Is, he has taken 15 wickets.