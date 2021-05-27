Sri Lanka fast bowler Shiran Fernando, who tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of first ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday, has returned negative result following third round of RT-PCR test he underwent on Wednesday. Also Read - BAN vs SL 2021: 3 Members From Sri Lanka Camp Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead of 1st ODI

Fernando had tested positive ahead of first ODI along with pace bowler Isuru Udana and coach Chaminda Vaas. While the latter two got negative results after second round of tests, Fernando still returned positive result.

"Fernando tested corona negative [in the last test]," Bangladesh's team spokesperson Rabeed Imam was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. The right-arm pace bowler did not attend practice session on Wednesday afternoon at Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Academy premises.

Bangladesh, who have already sealed series after winning the first two ODIs, will face Sri Lanka in the third ODI on Friday as tourists look to avoid clean sweep. This is Sri Lanka’s first-ever bilateral ODI series loss to Bangladesh and it upset former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya.

“As a past player and captain it’s very difficult for me to come to terms with the first series loss to Bangladesh. National pride is at stake boys fight to the last,” the former Sri Lanka captain, who scored close to 7,000 runs from 110 Tests and 13,430 runs from 445 ODIs, wrote on twitter.