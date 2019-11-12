Sri Lanka has become the first South Asian country to criminalise corruption in sports, passing a bill in this regard on Monday.

Offences related to match-fixing among others could invite a prison sentence of up to 10 years as well as fines.

The bill titled “Prevention of Offences Related to Sports” is aimed at punishing any individual “related to a sport” who is is involved in fixing and also those indulging in leaking “inside information”, reports ESPNcricinfo.

The bill was presented by Sri Lanka sports minister Harin Fernando with world cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga backing it. The bill has been drafted while working closely with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit, the report further adds.

Players now have to report approaches by corruptors to ICC’s ACU and also to a government appointed Special Investigation Unit. Failure to do will be a criminal offence.

The bill has reportedly taken shape after charges of corruption against several Sri Lankan cricketers including the legendary Sanath Jayasuriya and former international Nuwan Zoysa.

ICC’s ACU has been investigating Sri Lanka’s cricket since 2017.