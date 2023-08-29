Home

Sri Lanka Squad For Asia Cup 2023: Injuries, COVID Forces Delay, When Will SLC Announce Team?

Asia Cup 2023 Squads: Will Sri Lanka Cricket make the much-awaited announcement today?

Colombo: All teams have already announced their squads for the upcoming Asia Cup and Sri Lanka happens to be the only side which is yet to reveal thiers. So, why is there a delay in announcement? There is a delay in announcing the team because they do not have a fit side to select from. A few players are injured, while some have contracted the COVID. This is a catch 22 situation for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka play their first match on 31st of Aug at Pallekelle against rivals Bangladesh but are yet to declare their squad.

Sri Lanka who had go through the qualifying matches in Zimbabwe had won all their six games had looked a settled side to qualify for the World Cup in India but injuries to major players Wanindu Hasranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madhushanka, Dushmantha Chameera have found them short of experienced bowlers for the Asia Cup where they are in a strong group which has Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Their second match is in Lahore against Afghanistan and it will be a challenge for them to qualify for the super 4 where each teams needs to win at least one game.

Chameera, who is down with a pectoral injury, is also ruled out of the Asia Cup and appears to be a doubtful starter for the start of the World Cup as well, the report said. Leg-spinner Hasaranga is recovering from a grade two strain in the thigh, and may not play a part in the Asia Cup, it added.

Sri Lanka, who are the defending champions, have been struggling to put their team right for the continental showpiece for the past few days and the injuries just added to their miseries. This is the only reason, SLC are the only team left who are yet to announce Sri Lanka’s 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023.

