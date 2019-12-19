Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sri Lanka U19 vs England U19 Prediction Tri-Nation Under-19 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 9th Youth ODI SL U-19 vs EN U-19: West Indies Under19, England Under19 and Sri Lanka Under19 will battle each other in the Under 19 Tri-Nation Series. A total of nine matches will be played with all teams playing each other twice with the top two teams finding a place in the final on December 21 in Antigua. The 9th Youth ODI will be played between Sri Lanka U19 and England U19 on Thursday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka U19 vs England U19 will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

SL U-19 vs EN U-19 My Dream11 Team

Kavindu Nadeeshan (captain), Ben Charlesworth (vice-captain), Jordan Cox, Nipun Dananjaya, Sonal Dinusha, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Kasey Aldridge, Joe Evison, Hamidullah Qadri, Blake Cullen, Amshi De-Silva

SQUADS:

West Indies U19: Kimani Melius (captain), Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien (wk), Kirk McKenzie, Kelvon Anderson, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Daniel Beckford, Joshua James, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Antonio Morris

England U19: Dan Mousley, Sam Young, Jordan Cox (wk), Jack Haynes, Lewis Goldsworthy, Joey Evison, George Balderson (captain), Luke Hollman, Scott Currie, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Ben Charlesworth, Kasey Aldridge, Tom Clark, George Hill, Harry Duke

