Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Under-23 and Bangladesh Under-23 Final Match South Asian Games 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match SL-U23 vs BD-U23 at Kirtipur: In the final South Asian Games 2019, a strong Sri Lanka Under-23 team will take on a well-balanced Bangladesh Under-23 team at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Monday. Before the start of the cricket schedule in the ongoing South Asian Games, there were two teams who were touted to compete for the gold medal in cricket. Living up to their reputation both Bangladesh U23 and Sri Lanka U23 fully reposed the faith of their fans and experts by playing some fabulous cricket. The two teams will play for the Gold on Monday to decide Asian supremacy. In their last league encounter, Sri Lanka handed Bangladesh a mauling by nine wickets as opener P Nissanka and L Croospulle scored match-winning fifties.

Before their last league game – Bangladesh have earlier defeated Nepal by 44 runs, a match which saw them restrict their opponents to just 111 after piling of 155 on the scoreboard while batting first. Elsewhere, Sri Lanka handed down a battering to Bhutan as they cantered their way to a colossal 173 run win, a win which saw them outplay their opponents with both the bat and ball.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka Under-23 and Bangladesh Under-23 will take place at 12 PM (IST).

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Nishan Madushka

Batters –Najmul Hossain, Soumya Sarkar (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Shammu Ashan

All-Rounders- Kamindu Mendis, Afif Hossain (C)

Bowlers – Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Asitha Fernando, Sachindu Colombage

SL-U23 vs BD-U23 Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Under-23: Mohammed Saif Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Zakir Hasan (WK), Sumon Khan, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Syed Minhajul Abedin Afridi.

Sri Lanka Under-23: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka (WK), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Nishan Peiris, Charith Asalanka (C), Duvindu Tillekaratne, Jehan Daniel, Kanishka Anjula, Sachindu Colombage, Asitha Fernando.

SL-U23 vs BD-U23 SQUADS

Sri Lanka Under-23: Nishan Madushka, Vishwa Chaturanga, Shammu Ashan, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Hasitha Boyagoda, Kamindu-Mendis, Charith Asalanka, jehan Daniel, Asitha-Fernando, Kalana Perera, sachindu Colombage, Kavishka Anjula, Duvindu Thilakaratne.

Bangladesh Under-23: Jaker Ali, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sabbir Hosan, Yasir Ali, Fardeen Hasan Ony, Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Al-Amin, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Manik Khan, Abu Hider

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BD-U23 Dream11 Team/ SL-U23 Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh Under-23 Dream11 Team/ Sri Lanka Under-23 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips and Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.