Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Under-23 vs Bhutan Match No. 3 South Asian Games 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match SL-U23 vs BHU at Kirtipur: In the match no. 3 of South Asian Games 2019, Sri Lanka U23 will square off against Bhutan at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Wednesday. The T20 match will commence at 12:45 PM (IST). Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives are the five teams participating in the South Asian Games. India and Pakistan withdrew their participation from the competition. The teams will play against each other, after which, the top four will qualify for the semifinals. Sri Lanka won their opening game by defeating Nepal by 5 wickets. The Islanders will hope to continue their brilliant start while Bhutan would hope to add some points to their points tally.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka Under-23 and Bhutan will take place at 12.15 PM (IST).

Time: 12.45 PM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Nishan Madushka

Batters – Pathum Nissanka, Snam Tobgay, Sammu Ashan

All-Rounders – Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis (C), Thinley Jamtsho, Jigme Singye (VC)

Bowlers – Duvindu Tillekaratne, Asitha Fernando, Ugyen Dorji

SL-U23 vs BHU Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Under-23: Pathum Nissanka, Hasitha Boyagoda, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Sammu Ashan, Charith Asalanka (C), Nishan Madushka (wk), Duvindu Tillekaratne, Jehan Daniel, Kanishka Anjula, Asitha Fernando.

Bhutan: Thinley Jamtsho, Jigme Singye (C), Tenzin Wangchuk Jr, Snam Tobgay, Tenzin Wangchuk, Suprit Pradhan, Mikyo R Dorji, Kesang Nima, Namgang Chejay (wk), Jigme N Dorji, Ugyen Dorji.

SL-U23 vs BHU SQUADS

SL-U23: Nishan Madushka, Vishwa Chaturanga, Shammu Ashan, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Hasitha Boyagoda, Kamindu-Mendis, Charith Asalanka, jehan Daniel, Asitha-Fernando, Kalana Perera, sachindu Colombage, Kavishka Anjula, Duvindu Thilakaratne.

BHU: Nangang Chejay, Jigme N-Dorji, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Snam Tobgay, Tenzin Wangchuck-JR, Jigme Thinley, Jugme Singye, Suprit Pradhan, Thinley Jamtsho, Tenzin Wangchuk, Ugyen Dorji, Tobden Singye, Kesang Nima, Karma Dorji.

