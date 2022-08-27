SL vs AFG Live Streaming: The 2022 Asia Cup, to be played in the T20I format, promises an enthralling ride for fans who would be eager to see the best sides in Asia going head-to-head against each other. In 13 matches from August 27 to September 11, across Dubai and Sharjah, the top six teams from Asia will be vying for the trophy which was established 38 years ago co-incidentally in the UAE. In the 2022 edition of Asia Cup Sri Lanka will play the opener game against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The match will start at 7.30 PM IST. Afghanistan will be looking to beat the higher-ranked opponents, something they couldn’t do in last year’s T20 World Cup. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan will be undoubtedly their key player, and Afghanistan would want their batters to step up to the occasion.Also Read - SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Asia Cup 2022 Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Dubai Stadium 7:30 PM IST August 27, Saturday

Here are the details of When and Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match online and on TV in India:

When will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Saturday, August 27.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.