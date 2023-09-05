Home

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2023: Where And Where to WATCH

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2023, 6th Match, Group B: SL vs AFG Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 6th Match, Group B (Credit: Twitter)

SL vs AFG, LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka host Afghanistan today at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore. This is a crucial match for both teams. The Lankans are coming into the game on the back of a win against Bangladesh, whereas on the other hand, Afghanistan lost their opener against Bangladesh. It promises to be a cracker of a game. And the best part is that there is no forecasts of rain.

All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming details.

When is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group B match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group B match will be played on Tuesday, September 5.

Where is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match going to be played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group B match will be played at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group b match start?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group B match will start at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

When can I watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match free?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group B match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

SL vs AFG Squads, Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi

