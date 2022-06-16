Live SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score & Updates : Sri Lanka will be locking horns with Australia in the second ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on June 16. Sri Lanka wants to register the first win to stay alive in the series. On the other hand, Australia will look to continue its winning momentum. Both sides have star players in their line-up and it is expected to be a mouthwatering game. Players to watch out for the match would be David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and for the hosts – they would bank heavily on Kusal Mendis.Also Read - SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Pallekele Stadium, 2:30 PM IST June 16, Thursday

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Here are the Live Updates of SL vs AUS 2nd ODI

Live Updates

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekele: Dhananjaya de Silva has been Sri Lanka’s mainstay in the middle order. He is off to an excellent start and should convert this to a big score. On the other hand, Kusal Mendis has complemented well in this innings. SL 92-2 after 19.2 overs.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekele: It’s a fifty runs partnership by Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya De Silva and Kusal Mendis.

  • 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekele: Dropped! Kusal Mendis survives as Travis Head Drops a Sitter at Deep Square Leg. What a big miss from Australia. Cummins denied a wicket.

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekele: Sri Lanka 72 for 2 After 15 overs.

  • 3:29 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekele: Whaaaaat A Shot!!!!!. Dhananjaya goes for maximum.

  • 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekele: After 14 Sri Lanka 61-2. Will the batters are working to make a good partnership?

  • 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekele: After 12 overs Sri Lanka scored 49 runs after losing 2 early wickets.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekele: Cummins comes to bowl at the last over of the poweplay.

    SL: 43/2 in 10 overs vs AUS
  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekele: Hazlewood Picked up Danushka Gunathilaka the opening pair departs.

  • 3:07 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekele: Sri Lanka batters seen struggling for the runs.