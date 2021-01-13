Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test in Galle Weather Forecast

After humiliating 2-0 series loss against South Africa, Sri Lanka next challenge is against England. Sri Lanka will host England for two-match Test series, the first game will start from January 15 at the Galle International Stadium. The red-ball series will be part of the World Test Championship but both England and Sri Lanka are far behind in the race to reach the final at the Lord's. It is going to be a crucial contest for both the teams as they will look to kickstart the year on a positive note. It will be interesting to see the team combination of both teams.

On Day 1 of the opening Test, the weather in Galle is expected to be rainy. There would be patches of cloud in the sky which will only make things better for the bowlers for swinging conditions.

SL vs ENG 2020 3rd Test Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: SonyLIV

SL vs ENG Pitch Report

With bigger grounds on offer, the spinners could hold the key. The pitch is expected to help the bowlers a bit if they hit the right area. The team management of both teams need to make a bowling plan which will work in the first Test also as the bowlers should test the batsmen to play more in straight lines.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bat first. The toss will take place at 10:20 AM IST.

Sri Lanka vs England Predicted Playing XIs

England Probable Playing XI: Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal

Sri Lanka vs England Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Roshen Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

England Squad: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone