Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st ODI match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SL vs ENG 2026 1st ODI match in India online and on TV channel

SL vs ENG 2026 1st ODI match LIVE: Charith Asalanka's Sri Lanka will go up against Harry Brook-led England in the first game of the three-match ODI series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

Sri Lanka will take on England in 1st ODI in Colombo on Thursday. (Source: X)

England will look to bounce back from their Ashes debacle in Australia and begin the new year afresh as they take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series beginning at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. Both England and Sri Lanka have struggled in the ODI format of the game in recent times.

While England have won only one out of their last 5 ODI matches, Sri Lankans only have a couple of wins to their name. Asalanka and Brook are fairly newcomers when it comes to ODI captaincy but the Sri Lanka skipper has an average of 42.88 in ODI cricket at a strike-rate of 91 with 5 centuries and 17 fifties.

The England batting line-up looks straight out of their last Ashes Test in Sydney earlier this month with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett opening the batting followed by Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell.

English batting line-up stretches down to number 11 with Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid also having first-class hundreds to their name. Hosts Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are set to pick between Kamil Mishara and Sadeera Samarawickrama for their top order with Asitha Fernando being the first pick for the lead pacer.

Brook’s England take the Lankan challenge England’s batting firepower or Sri Lanka’s spin wizardry — who will prevail? Watch the 1st #SLvENG ODI LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/nf0Z7g445s — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 21, 2026

Here are all the details about Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st ODI match…

When is Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st ODI match going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st ODI match will take place on Thursday, January 22.

Where is Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st ODI match going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st ODI match will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st ODI match start?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st ODI match will begin at 230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 2pm.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st ODI match on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st ODI match in India?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st ODI match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st ODI match Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan/Eshan Malinga/ Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.