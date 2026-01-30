Home

Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SL vs ENG 2026 1st T20I match in India online and on TV channel

SL vs ENG 2026 1st T20I match LIVE: Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka will eye revenge when they begin a three-match series against England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Friday.

Harry Brook's England will take on Sri Lanka in 1st T20 of three match series at Pallekelle on Friday. (Source: X)

Sri Lanka will have revenge on their minds after losing the ODI series against England 2-1 as the two sides begin a three-match T20I series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday. It will be crucial preparation games for Harry Brook’s England side who can potentially play three of their Super 8 matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka.

England will be expected to progress easily from Group C of the World Cup, featuring Nepal, West Indies and Scotland. They will be boosted by the addition of Jofra Archer to the playing 11, who had to return home early from the Ashes 2025-26 series due to side strain.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, need to brush up on their T20 skills after winning only one out of their last three T20I matches. All-rounder Dasun Shanaka has replaced Charith Asalanka as the captain just months ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 amid massive controversy.

The home team are expected to bring back pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera after being rested for ODI series. Left-arm spinner and Dunith Wellalage could also be in line for a recall to the T20 side at the expense of Janith Liyanage.

For England, world No 2 batter Phil Salt will be back at the top of the order with former captain Jos Buttler. Tom Banton is set to take his place at No 4 in the batting over while Jamie Overton has been preferred over Luke Wood and Brydon Carse.

The journey to the ultimate T20 glory starts here ⚡ Sri Lanka take on England in the first T20I, LIVE on Sony Sports Network & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SLvENG pic.twitter.com/I3CmBRexay — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 30, 2026

Here are all the details about Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st T20I match…

When is Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st T20I match will take place on Friday, January 30.

Where is Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st T20I match will be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

What time will Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st T20I match start?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st T20I match will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st T20I match on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st T20I match in India?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st T20I match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

Sri Lanka vs England 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage/Dunith Wellalage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera/Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

