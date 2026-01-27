Home

Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd ODI match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SL vs ENG 2026 3rd ODI match in India online and on TV channel

SL vs ENG 2026 3rd ODI match LIVE: Charith Asalanka's Sri Lanka will face off against Harry Brook-led England in a do-or-die final game of the three-match ODI series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

England cricket team will face Sri Lanka in third and final ODI match in Colombo on Tuesday. (Source: X)

It will be all to play for between Sri Lanka and England in the third and final match of the three-game ODI series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. The series is currently locked at 1-1 with hosts Sri Lanka winning the first ODI and English side coming out on top in the second clash last week.

Former England captain Joe Root was star of the win in the second game, top-scoring with 75 off 90 balls with five fours to help England chase down 220 to win with more than three overs to spare. England captain Harry Brook chipped in with a sedate 42 off 75 balls while Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on 33 off 21 balls.

Earlier, Root was the star with the ball as well, claiming 2/13 with his off-spin on the sluggish Khettarama surface. All-rounder Jamie Overton and leg-spinner Adil Rashid claimed 2 wickets each as well.

Sri Lanka had only managed to post 219 in the second ODI with skipper Charith Asalanka top-scoring with 45 and all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva chipping in with 40. The win in the second ODI snapped an 11-game losing streak in ODIs away from home for England.

The visitors extended their head-to-head record with 39 wins as compared to Sri Lanka’s 38 in 81 ODI matches between the two sides so far.

It’s gone down to the wire! Sri Lanka vs England, the decider decides it all. Watch the 3rd & final ODI LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SLvENG pic.twitter.com/2v64ypLCPo — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 27, 2026

Here are all the details about Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd ODI match…

When is Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd ODI match going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd ODI match will take place on Tuesday, January 27.

Where is Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd ODI match going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd ODI match will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd ODI match start?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd ODI match will begin at 230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 2pm.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd ODI match on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd ODI match in India?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd ODI match Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Pavan Rathnayake, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

England: Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid

