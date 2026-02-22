Home

Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Likely playing XIs for High-Voltage clash

Take a look at the likely playing XIs for the Sri Lanka vs England match in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8.

Sri Lanka vs England likely playing XI

The second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 will be played on February 22 between Sri Lanka and England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla.

It is the first match for both teams in the Super 8. Speaking about both teams’ performances in the league stage matches. Sri Lanka and England lost one respective match in the Group and ended their journey with 6 points.

England’s last match against Italy

Speaking about England’s last game in the Group stage, they defeated Italy by 42-runs. While batting first, England posted 202 runs on the board. Will Jacks was the key player for them as he scored 53 runs off 22 balls, including three boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 240.91. He also took a wicket for his team and led the team to a strong victory.

Sri Lanka’s last match against Zimbabwe

Let’s discuss Sri Lanka’s last game in the Group stage as they faced Zimbabwe. While batting, Sri Lankan batters Pathum Nissanka and Pavan Rathnayake’s great performance led them to a competitive score of 178 runs. In respond, Zimbabwe showcased a mesmerizing performance and put the co-hosts’ bowling-attack into trouble. Brian Bennett and captain Sikandar Raza’s epic batting helped Zimbabwe defeat Sri Lanka by six wickets.

England likely playing XI

Speaking about England’s likely playing XI against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler will start the innings, as their epic duo might trouble Sri Lanka’s bowling attack in the beginning. Moving on, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton and captain Harry Brook will carry England’s innings with their mesmerizing batting performance. However, after that star all-rounders Sam Curran and Will Jacks will add more depth to the batting and will play a crucial role in bowling as well. Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid will handle the bowling charge.

PD Salt (wk), Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, T Banton, HC Brook (C), SM Curran, WG Jacks, J Overton, LA Dawson, Jofra Archer, AU Rashid

Sri Lanka likely playing XI

Talking about, Sri Lanka’s likely playing XI against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. star players Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perara are likely to open the innings for the co-hosts. Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake and captain Dasun Shanaka will add more depth to the batting. Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, J Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka are likely to handle the bowling charge.

Pathum Nissanka, K Perera, K Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, D Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, PHKD Mendis, J Liyanage, M Theekshana, D Chameera, D Madushanka

