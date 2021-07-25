Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming Cricket 1st T20I

New Delhi: Sri Lanka and India will face off each other in the first T20I at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on 25th July, on Sunday. India dominated the ODI series as they were able to tick the right boxes against the depleted Sri Lankan team. Thus, the visitors will look to continue the good show against the hosts whereas Dasun Shanaka-led will aim to bounce back.

The Indian batsmen were fearless in their approach and the T20 format will give the young players more freedom to play their natural and aggressive style. It is reported that Devdutt Padikkal is likely to make his debut in the first T20I.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka showed that they are not going to be a pushover team in the last two ODI matches and they would have surely received a shot in the arm after their performance.

SL vs IND Live Streaming 1st T20I Sri Lanka vs India

What time will Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I ODI will start?

Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I will take place on Thursday – July 25. The match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where will Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I take place?

Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I will take place at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Which TV channel will telecast Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I in India?

Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I online in India?

Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.

SL vs IND Probable Playing 11s

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SL vs IND SQUADS

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya, Sanju Samson.