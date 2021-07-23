Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming Cricket 3rd ODI

After managing to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, the Indian limited-overs team is primed to sweep the ODI series 3-0 when it takes on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI in Colombo at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday. India had won the first match comprehensively by seven wickets but had their backs to the wall in the second game before Deepak Chahar played a gritty knock of 69 not out to help the side win by three wickets and clinch the series.Also Read - India vs County XI Cricket Score Practice Match, Today Match Latest Updates Day 3: Match Drawn

The biggest challenge for the Indian batsmen would be leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was given the new ball and surprised the visitors as he troubled them. He picked the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Krunal Pandya. He almost won the match for Sri Lanka but thankfully for India, Chahar played a match-winning knock to take them home. The win in the series will boost the Indian morale although it should also be mentioned that Sri Lanka are missing five of their top players. Three of them have been suspended while two others are injured. Here are the details of Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI – when and where to watch SL vs IND Live Streaming Cricket match online and on TV in India. Also Read - IND vs SL 3rd ODI Preview: Team India Eyes Series Whitewash, Sri Lanka Look to Turn Fortunes Around

SL vs IND Live Streaming 3rd ODI Sri Lanka vs India Also Read - IND vs ENG 2021: Rishabh Pant Thanks Coach Ravi Shastri For Grand Welcome After Joining Team India, Quotes Shah Rukh Khan's Famous Dialogue

What time will Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI will start?

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI will take place on Thursday – July 23. The match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where will Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI take place?

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI will take place at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Which TV channel will telecast Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI in India?

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI online in India?

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.

SL vs IND Probable Playing 11s

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SL vs IND SQUADS

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya, Sanju Samson.