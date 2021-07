Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming Cricket 1st ODI

Sri Lanka – who are plagued by the suspension of players due to breaching of Covid-19 protocol and injury withdrawals – is an unknown side. They would take on a Virat Kohli-less Indian side in a six-match limited-overs series this month. With the T20 World Cup round the corner, a number of Indian players would have all to play for.Also Read - Colombo Weather Forecast For July 18, Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport in R. Premadasa Stadium

When is Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI match?

Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI match will take place on Wednesday, July 18 in India. Also Read - SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-captain- Playing 11s For Today's R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3 PM IST July 18 Sunday

What are the timings of Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI match?

Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss between the two teams will take place at 2:30 PM IST. Also Read - Wasim Jaffer Backs Shikhar Dhawan-Led Side to Beat Hosts in ODIs, T20Is

Where is Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI match being played?

Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Which TV channel will broadcast Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI match?

Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you live stream Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI match?

Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI match live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

SL vs IND Probable Playing 11s

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

SL vs IND Squads

India Squad

Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka Squad

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana