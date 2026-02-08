Home

Sports

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 6 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SL vs IRE in India online and on TV channel

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 6 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SL vs IRE in India online and on TV channel

SL vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 6 LIVE: Co-hosts Sri Lanka will aim to get off to a winning start against Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Sri Lanka cricket team will take on Ireland in match No 6 of T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Sunday. (Source: X)

Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Group B Live: Sri Lanka are the co-hosts of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 but their form and fortunes have been vastly different from Team India. While the Indians have been dominant in the T20I format since winning the T20 World Cup 2024, the Lankans have struggled woefully and are coming into the tournament with a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of England at home.

Dasun Shanaka’s side will open their Group B campaign with a clash against Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The Lankans will be desperate to return to winning ways early in the tournament after three successive losses at the hands of England and a forgettable T20I tri-series in Pakistan last year.

“I think even though we lost that series 0–3, we had a chance to win the second match. But I wasn’t really satisfied with the result. In the other two matches, we competed well. But I know that saying we competed is not an excuse. So, when it comes to this tournament, all the players are in good physical condition. Most of them had several niggles earlier, and we know those things shouldn’t be repeated here,” Dasun Shanaka said in the pre-match press conference in Colombo.

“What’s more important is understanding the importance of this tournament and playing well, because everyone has the goal of performing better. This is a World Cup being played in our country. So, I think the first match against Ireland is very important to build that momentum going forward. All the players are hopeful of playing well. I think we will give a good performance tomorrow,” Shanaka added.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sri Lanka have a disastrous T20I record at the R. Premadasa Stadium where they have only won 8 matches and lost 24 games over the years. Their opponents Ireland will look to improve on their disastrous show in the T20 World Cup 2024, where they had failed to win even one match.

Former Gujarat Titans pacer Josh Little is the only Ireland star to have played in the IPL but his selection is far from certain due to his recent struggles with form and fitness. It will be a toss-up between Barry McCarthy and Little for the spot in the side.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, may opt for an extra batter in the form of all-rounder Janith Liyanage while Kamindu Mendis will be battling for a spot with former captain Charith Asalanka.

Tomorrow, it begins. Fixtures locked in ✅

Mark your calendars and get

Behind the team. Check out our tournament guidehttps://t.co/Tezgzsb00K Download our wall plannerhttps://t.co/BKPnlpdwjV#BackingGreen | #T20WorldCup ☘️ pic.twitter.com/mKTkGoMYeR — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) February 7, 2026

Here are all the details about Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 6…

When is Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 6 going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 6 will take place on Sunday, February 8.

Where is Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 6 going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 6 will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 6 start?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 6 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 6 LIVE on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 6 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 6 in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 6 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 6 Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake/Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis/Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Ben Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy/Josh Little, Matthew Humphreys

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.