NZ vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

New Zealand vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's NZ vs AUS at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: New Zealand and Australia will take on each other in their first warm-up match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. Both the teams are packed with star players and would be looking to put up a good performance before the main tournament starts. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NZ vs AUS Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – New Zealand vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup Warm-Up.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi.

NZ vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Tim Seifert, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steven Smith, Glenn Phillips, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, James Neesham, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa.

Captain: Glen Maxwell, Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson.

NZ vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee.

Australia: Matthew Wade, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

NZ vs AUS Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.