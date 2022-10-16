Live Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 match 1: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Namibia at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first against Namibia. Sri Lanka bowlers got a great start as the side picked up 3 wickets in quick succession and Namibia side is looking under pressure after losing the wickets.Also Read - LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 2, Group A: Both Sides Eye Winning Start

Sri Lanka side holds the advantage in the game. Namibia batters are working hard in last over to score the competitive total. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Recalls 2007, Aims To Emulate Dhoni As T20 World Cup winner

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Playing XI

Namibia: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green(w), Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo Also Read - SL vs NAM T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch 1st T20WC 2022 Match in India

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana

    LIVE | SL vs NAM Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: THAT’S IT!!! NAMIBIA HAS DONE IT!! THE FIRST SHOCKWAVES HAS BEEN FELT HERE IN GEELONG, VICTORIA. SRI LANKA HAS BEEN ONLY THEMSELVES TO BLAME. SL 108 (19)

    LIVE | SL vs Nam Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: 18 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 106/9. The Lankan Lions are trying to eke out as many runs as possible as Namibia are just less than 2 overs away from a fascinating victory. NAM 106/9 (18)

    LIVE | SL vs NAM Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: OUT!!! 9 wickets down! Namibia are heading into the party with a massive massive victory! SL 97/9 (16.5)

    LIVE | SL vs NAM Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: 3 runs coming from the over and a wicket as Namibia are just two wickets away from a memorable victory! Sri Lanka are currently reeling at 91/8. SL 91/8 (15)

    LIVE | SL vs NAM Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: OUT!!! 7 Down!!! Frylinck picks up his third wicket of the match!! Namibia are getting closer and closer, they have taken over the game now. There’s no stopping the Africans today! SL 88/7 (14)

    LIVE | SL vs NAM Updates, T20 WC 2022: Sri Lanka have lost half the side now and things are getting difficult over by over, ball by ball. With Chamika and Dasun Shanaka, the skipper at the crease. Sri Lanka are now at 83/6 (13)

    LIVE | SL vs NAM Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Just 4 runs coming from the over, the Africans won’t mind. Sri Lanka are now at 79/5. The equations are getting tougher and tougher now for the Lankan Lions. SL 79/5 (12)

    LIVE | SL vs NAM Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: A total of 3 runs coming from the over, the Asian Champions can feel the heat! Sri Lanka need to buckle up, otherwise Namibia are going to cruise to a big upset in the opening match of the tournament. SL 75/5 (11)

    LIVE | SL vs NAM Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: OUT! Scholtz strikes!! Namibia are right back into the game! 2 runs coming so far in the game now. SL 74/5 (10.3)

    LIVE | SL vs NAM Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Sri Lanka are rebuilding it, they are getting the runs and putting the pressure back on the opposition. 12 runs coming from the over. The Lankan Lions are now at 72/4. SL 72/4 (10)