Live Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 match 1: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Namibia at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first against Namibia. Sri Lanka bowlers got a great start as the side picked up 3 wickets in quick succession and Namibia side is looking under pressure after losing the wickets.

Sri Lanka side holds the advantage in the game. Namibia batters are working hard in last over to score the competitive total.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Playing XI

Namibia: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green(w), Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana